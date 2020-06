Super Late Models are BACK! This Saturday night Florida’s Best Super Late Model drivers will be here duking it out for 50 LAPS chasing that $1,600 GRAND PRIZE! Ladies and Gentlemen this is going to be a show you DO NOT want to miss!

Grandstands Open at 5:30

Heat Racing at 6:30

Features at 7:30

General Admission LITERALLY ONLY $10.00

KIDS 17 and under $5.00

Kids 6 and under FREE!

***CASH ONLY***

Come out to Florida’s most AFFORDABLE and ENTERTAINING track this Saturday night!