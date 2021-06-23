Super Late Models headline the racing at 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend as some team start their prep work for the 20K Bill Bigley Memorial in November
Who will take the win this weekend. Will you be there to see it.
Super Late Model, A-Modified, Legends, Dwarf, TQ Midget
Super Late Model 100, A-Modified 25, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25, Legends 25
Pits – $35
Grandstands:
Adult $20
Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18
Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13
Children 5 & under are free
Pit gates open 12pm
Grandstand Gates open 4pm
Qualifying begins 6pm
Features being at 7pm
No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates
No Pets are allowed on the property
No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA
Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event
This is a family friendly venue
Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice