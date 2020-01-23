Sunshine Stateracing Racing Young Guns Cody Krucker

Cody Krucker #27 Pro Truck

At just 2 1/2 years old Cody got his first dirt bike with training wheels.

Cody started racing go karts in October 2010 at Immokalee Raceway where his passion for racing was born. He won several races and received an award for most improved driver for the year. He raced his kid kart at FKCS (Florida Karting Championship Series) at Ocala Gran Prix being a top finisher and WKA (World Karting Association) in Daytona for his second big race and placed 5th out 30+ drivers. He raced in the kid kart until April 2012.

As he progressed, he moved up to a Rotax Micro Max April 2012-January 2015 where he also had several top finishes at various tracks in Florida. Cody raced and won the FWT (Florida Winter Tour) at Homestead Karting in 2015.

2015 Homestead Karting Series Champion

May 2015 Cody moved up to Mini Rok and Mini Max divisions he raced both mini classes through August 2016.

He was 2016 Ocala Grand Prix Championship 2nd Place Finisher.

Cody raced his way to Grand Nationals in Sonoma California in the Summer of 2016.

Moving up to Rok Junior and IAME Junior classes May 2016 racing through March 2019. He won several local races at Ocala Gran Prix, Anderson Raceway and Homestead Karting/AMR Motorplex.

March 2019 Cody and his team were the winners of the Sim Craft 24 Hour Race at Orlando Kart Center. (Never under estimate the Karting Kids!

The boys did Amazing! 24 hours, 1111 laps, 0 contact, 0 mechanicals 100% impressive.

Not only did they beat out 23 other teams, but they were up 16 laps against the Sim Craft Racing Team and the Taylor brothers. The Taylor brothers were the shoe in for the win especially after Wayne Taylor just Won the Rolex 24 in Daytona.

The boys pushed hard every lap, but yet maintained caution. They hit their marks and stayed consistent the entire 24 hours.

They shocked the paddock and gave everyone a Glimpse of the Future.)

Cody Krucker 14 yrs old Rookie Year

417 Southern Speedway Pro Truck Champion

Pro Truck Winner 2019

12 top 3’s

14 top 5’s

and finishing 2nd – 7 times

and completing 620 of 620 laps

2020 417 Season Opener Pro Truck feature winner

Cody spends a couple nights a weeks working on his truck. Juggling school in the Cambridge program, football, charity work, volunteering and social life.

His interests out side of racing and school are fishing with his buddies, mudding, camping, wakeboarding playing guitar and driving any thing with a motor.