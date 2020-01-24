Sunshine State Racing Young Guns Colton “The Bolt” Bettis

Name: Colton Bettis

Hometown: Lutz, FL

Home Track: Showtime Speedway

Birthdate: September 8, 2009 (10 years old)

Class: Super Mini Late Model

Car number: 61

Sponsors: Tony Carreno Fill Haulers, Circle C’s Ranch, Morgan Exteriors, Nancy’s Original Restaurant, American Mulch, Ricks Hauling, Grind it Stump Removal, Stroud Equipment Repair, S&R crane, Rentalex

Colton’s racing career was inspired by his grandfather. Colton can remember when he was younger that he would race anything he could around the house, outside was his power wheels. At the young age of three, he was in his first Go-Kart and since then Colton has not looked back.

Colton states he loves to run upfront, he loves the competition and knowing that he is able to compete with others that are sometimes four times his age. Colton has big dreams of being in a Cup Car, he has the need for speed. As soon as he is age eligible, he will be in Sprint car (but do not tell his Mother or Grandmother.)

Colton has held several championships since 2014 starting with Junior Sportsman, to 2016 Dirt Devils Novice Track Champion, 2017 Henry Albritton Memorial Champion, 2x Sandi DeCaire Memorial Champion, 2019 Greg Leonard Classic Champion, and his latest accomplishment; the 2020 Eastbay Winter Kart Nationals Junior 2 Champion

2014 Junior Sportsman Champ Champion

2015 Junior Champ Red Plate Champion

2015 New Years Shootout Champion

2016 Dirt Devils Novice Track Champion

2016 Sportsman Champ Red Champion

2016 Vega Junior Sportsman Champion

2017 Henry Albritton Memorial Champion

2017 Junior Sportsman Champ Green Champion

2017 FCKL Junior Champ Champion

2017 Junior 1 FDMS Track Champion

2018- Junior Champ Green Champion

2x Sandi DeCaire Memorial Champion

2019- Greg Leonard Classic Champion

2020-Eastbay Winter Kart Nationals Junior 2 Champion