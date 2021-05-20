Sunshine State Racing to host live event for Wheelman 50 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on May 29, 2021
Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 7 PM EDT
It is going to be a wild night as the Wheel Man Racing Series invades 4-17 Southern Speedway for 50 laps of chaos! Also on deck will be the Open Wheel Modifieds for 50 laps, A-Modifieds for 25 laps, and TQ Midgets for 25 laps. And you can catch every lap of the action right here on Sunshine State Racing!