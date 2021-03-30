Sunshine State racing Recap Show Episode12

Week 12 of the Sunshine State Racing Recap show is here! Come catch up on everything Florida Short Track Racing with us. Tonight’s guests will include two drivers fresh off wins this weekend. TJ DeCaire will be up first after his 3rd win in a row with the Little Gator Legend Cars. He will be followed by Dylan Bigley, who took home the checkered flag in BOTH races of the Super Late Model Twin 50’s at 4-17 Southern Speedway!

Make sure you hit that like and follow button to keep up with all things Florida Short Track Racing!