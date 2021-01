Sunshine State Racing Recap Season 1 Episode 4

Here it is! Week 4 of the Sunshine State Racing Recap show. Tonight’s guests will be a driver who picked up a win this weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway, and is looking ahead to the Frostbite 200, as well as a promoter with a few big dirt races in the works. First up will be Candice Kealy talking about her Dirts4Racing series. And our second guest Dylan Bigley, fresh off a win at 4-17 Souther Speedway!