Photo Speedracer Photos:





Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com Presents Jeff Guilbault Sr. 4-17 Southern Speedway and Showtime Speedway Sportman 2020 Champion



Here at Karnac and sunshine State racing we want to honor our class champions from all classes all over the state and help you know more about them and their accomplishments.



Tonight we celebrate Jeff Guilbault Sr. the 2020 4-17 Southern Speedway and events and Showtime speedway points Champion. Join us in Congratulating him and his team and find more information about Jeff below.



Congratulations Jeff





I was born into racing in 1975 in Springfield MA. My family raced sk and tour mods . Reggie rugerio and many others like steve park drove for my uncle .



After a Couple mini stocks starts in 1992 I was hooked as a driver. In 1994 my younger brother and I had pieced a 1976 camaro together. It won 4 races and rookie of the year and the Hank Thorton hard charger award at Desoto Speedway . I floundered around for 4 years in the street stocks winning a few races a year.



I was a young man raising two boys and really had a hard time funding racing. In 1998 I backed down to the mini stock class because of the financial burden of the street stocks .



That’s when I met my wife we had another child. We raced strong in the pro trucks from 2001 to 2005 winning many races all around the state . However the kids were getting bigger. We could now afford to race but they were into stick and ball sports so we decided to hang it up.



In 2009 we went to watch little brother race because he was quickly becoming a bad ass racer himself. Well that was it, weeks later we were building a race car to come back out . Our first race back was April 2015 and what used to be easy was now real hard. The competition was tough and I got my butt kicked a few times.



One Friday morning in June 2015 I had a severe heart attack and now was sidelined for another year . I still had the race truck and worked as I could as i healed. In 2016 we won the pro truck championship at Desoto . We sold that truck in 2018.



It has been a dream of mine to have something that wasn’t a simple street stock type car. The fast growing sportsman class fit our budget . we spent all of 2019 building the car we have today. It actually won on its first night out this year. It was my first win in 15 years. My last win was my last race when i stopped in 2005. My 2 daughters finally got to see me win and live the excitement of that. It is and always will be the highlight of my racing career.



We finished the year off with 2 feature wins and a pair of track points championships. The championships were at 417 and Showtime speedways.



I’m looking forward to 2021 with my family and friends at the track.