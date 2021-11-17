Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com Fan Meet and Greet at 4-17- Southern Speedway before the Bigley Memorial
Duration: 1 hr
Come Join us in the parking lot at 4-17 Southern Speedway for a fan meet and greet. We will have T-shirts and Stickers on hand. Come meet the crew and fans of Sunshine state racing and let’s put some names with some faces. If this goes well maybe we can grow it at other big events.
We will try and get a tent and I will let everyone know the exact spot soon
Let’s have some laugh and good times that is what we are all about here at SSR and Karnac