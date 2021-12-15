Sunbelt Super Late Model Series Returns for the 2022 Season for first time in over a decade to New Smyrna Speedway
That’s Right first time in over a decade make your Plans now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
For the first time since 2008, the Sunbelt Super Late Model Series returns for the 2022 season. The Sunbelt Series will consist of a 6 pack of races at the New Smyrna Speedway with the 57th Florida Governor’s Cup acting as the Series finale! The Schedule and Purse information for the series can be found below. Sponsorship for the Series and all races is available!
Florida Sunbelt Super Series 6 Pack Races:
Race 1 April 2 100 Laps
Race 2 June 18 100 Laps
Race 3 July 3 Clyde Hart Memorial 100 Laps
Race 4 August 13 100 Laps
Race 5 October 22 Hart to Heart 100 Laps
Race 6 November 13 Florida Governor’s Cup 200 – points championship race
Purse for all races but Governor’s Cup
1. $3000
2.$1500
3.$1200
4.$1000
5.$900
6.$800
7.$600
8.$500
9.$450
10.$350
11.$300 through field
Purse for Governor’s Cup 200
1. $15,000
2. $7,500
3. $3,000
4. $2,000
5. $1,200
6. $1,000
7. $800
8. $700 through field
Points Fund Top 5
1.$3000
2.$1500
3.$1200
4.$1200
5.$1000