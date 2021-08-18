Summer Break Comes to End for Florida Late Model Challenge Series as they return to action on August 28th at East Bay Raceway Park
As the Summer Break comes to an end, Teammates Richard Ferry and Nevin Gainey battle for the top spot in the 2021 Points, both drivers are hoping to add to their Championship total count.
The Florida Late Model Challenge Series starts the second half of the Season with David Markham Jr. waiting for the two previous Champions to miss a beat at Eastbay Raceway Park for the $1,500 to win Series Race #6.
DirtDobberTV.com will cover this event live.