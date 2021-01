Stock Car Racing to return to Orlando SpeedWorld March 14th!!!!!!!!!!!



STOCK CAR RACING BACK ON THE ORLANDO SPEEDWORLD OVAL SUNDAY MARCH 14TH

PIT OPENS AT 8 AM

FRONT GATE OPENS AT 11AM

ON TRACK PIT PARTY FROM 12P TO 1:15P

AND RACING STARTING AT 1:30P

THE FOLLOWING DIVISIONS ARE RACING MARCH 14TH

35 LAP SOUTHERN OUTLAW SPRINT CARS

30 LAP LEGENDS RACE

20 LAP TQ FLORIDA MIDGETS

20 LAP GROUNDPOUNDERS

25 LAP NSS BOMBERS A

$1000 DEMO DERBY