Steven Hollinger Captures the biggest Win of his Young Racing Career at Showtime Speedway

On Thursday night 2/20/2020 Steven Hollinger Captures the biggest win in his young racing career as he takes home the win in the TQ midget feature, Hollinger has had a few wins last season but none were bigger than this one, that saw him bring home the Checkered flag against 20 of the best TQ midgets from all over Florida and the North East. His dad after the races was quoted as saying ” this is the best night I have ever had in racing” To say he is proud of his son is an understatement. The TQ midgets race again tonight at Showtime Speedway and again Saturday at 4-17 Southern Speedway and events. Let’s see how many wins Hollinger can get this weekend.