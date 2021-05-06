Stephen Nasse Looks to Double Down this weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

In his first race under the umbrella of his own team Stephen Nasse Racing, Stephen has his set to double down this weekend in the pro late model 100, as well as the Super Late Model 100 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Everyone in Florida is rooting for him as he makes this big step out with his own team and looks to keep his success rolling.

Listen below to interview with Stephen Nasse on Bench Racin’ w/ Brian Danforth & Troy DeCaire:

https://www.facebook.com/BenchRacin/videos/305522577676392

Good Luck Stephen and team from all of us at Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com