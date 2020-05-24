Starting line up for the ? Rattler ?

Good luck to our Florida Drivers ?

Race is at 3pm EST and can we watched free for subscribers on Speed51.com



2020 RATTLER 250 Starting Lineup

1. #26 Bubba Pollard / Senoia, GA

2. #21 Jeremy Pate / Goldsboro, NC

3. #51 Stephen Nasse / Pinellas Park, FL

4. #35 Jake Garcia / Monroe, GA

5. #71 Dawson Fletcher / Canton, GA

6. #18 Hunter Robbins / Montgomery, AL

7. #20 Anthony Sergi / Oviedo, FL

8. #91 Ty Majeski / Seymour, WI

9. #7 Jackson Boone / Nashville, TN

10. #43 Daniel Dye / DeLand, FL

11. #17 Josh Brock / Corbin, KY

12. #14 Connor Okrzesik / Grand Bay, AL

13. #15 Jeff Fultz / Mooresville, NC

14. #50 Jett Noland / Groveland, FL

15. #5 Giovanni Bromante / Locust Valley, NY

16. #78 Corey Heim / Marietta, GA

17. #29 Mason Keller / Plainfield, IN

18. #51 Sammy Smith / Johnston, IA

19. #9 Hudson Halder / Cumming, GA

20. #71 Nick Joanides / Woodland Hills, CA

21. #10 Steve Dorer / Lakeland, FL

22. #4 Kyle Plott / Marietta, GA

23. #66 Logan Bearden / Leander, TX

24. #4 Kyle McCallum / Macon, GA

25. #79 Kyle Bryant / Navarre, FL