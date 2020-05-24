Starting line up for the ? Rattler ?
Good luck to our Florida Drivers ?
Race is at 3pm EST and can we watched free for subscribers on Speed51.com
2020 RATTLER 250 Starting Lineup
1. #26 Bubba Pollard / Senoia, GA
2. #21 Jeremy Pate / Goldsboro, NC
3. #51 Stephen Nasse / Pinellas Park, FL
4. #35 Jake Garcia / Monroe, GA
5. #71 Dawson Fletcher / Canton, GA
6. #18 Hunter Robbins / Montgomery, AL
7. #20 Anthony Sergi / Oviedo, FL
8. #91 Ty Majeski / Seymour, WI
9. #7 Jackson Boone / Nashville, TN
10. #43 Daniel Dye / DeLand, FL
11. #17 Josh Brock / Corbin, KY
12. #14 Connor Okrzesik / Grand Bay, AL
13. #15 Jeff Fultz / Mooresville, NC
14. #50 Jett Noland / Groveland, FL
15. #5 Giovanni Bromante / Locust Valley, NY
16. #78 Corey Heim / Marietta, GA
17. #29 Mason Keller / Plainfield, IN
18. #51 Sammy Smith / Johnston, IA
19. #9 Hudson Halder / Cumming, GA
20. #71 Nick Joanides / Woodland Hills, CA
21. #10 Steve Dorer / Lakeland, FL
22. #4 Kyle Plott / Marietta, GA
23. #66 Logan Bearden / Leander, TX
24. #4 Kyle McCallum / Macon, GA
25. #79 Kyle Bryant / Navarre, FL
