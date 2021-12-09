Sportsman Fall Brawl this weekend at Citrus County Speedway with 10k on the line

THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!

The $10,000 to WIN Fall Brawl Sportsman 200 lap race is this SATURDAY! The Sportsman division always brings some of the best racing our great fans get to see…. so we are going to run them for 200 LAPS! They will be chasing $10,000 and the championship belt! This will also be the official final night of points racing for the 2021 season for the other divisions running that night! Come join us as we close out the 2021 season and lets finish it off with a full house and a great night of racing!