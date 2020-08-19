Join us this Saturday – August 22nd for an exciting evening of stock car racing; Sportsman, Pro Truck, Modified Mini, V-8 Bomber, & Mini Stock. Tickets 8/22/20: Pits $35/pp. Grandstand: Adult- $15; Senior 65+, Military, & 1st Responder- $13 (w/ valid ID); students 6-17 (w/ valid ID) – $8; children 5 and under are free. Pit Gates open 12pm, Grandstand gates open 4pm, Qualifying & Heats 6pm, Features 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue; where everybody is always welcome. Face masks are not required ~ but are recommended. 4-17 Southern Speedway is located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 – just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the PG airport. Fast, fresh, family friendly fun ~ racing every Saturday Night under the lights!!