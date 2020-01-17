Speedweeks and Winter Nationals give lots of racing options for Florida race fans in February

February Race Schedule by Day:

02/01/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/01/20 $2,200 to WIN Super Late Models 75 Laps, Pure Stocks 25 Laps, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps, Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps, Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/01/20 Kart & Mower Racing

Auburndale Speedway: 02/01/20 WCCS Q Pro-Truck 50, Modified Minis, Scramblers, Mini-cups & New Bomber Class – 6 & 8 Strictly stock cars.

5 Flags Speedway: 02/01/20 Racers Swap Meet

North Florida Speedway: 02/01/20 UMP Mods, Thunder/Pure Stock, B Mains, $5k to win Thunder Stock, Pure Stocks/Street Stocks/Hobbies Feature

02/02/20

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/02/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models Practice

North Florida Speedway: 02/02/20 UMP Mods, Heats, Feature, UMP Super Latemodels

02/03/20

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/03/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models

02/04/20

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/04/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models

02/05/20

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/05/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models

All Tech Raceway: 02/05/20 Big Block Modifieds, 602 Modifieds open practice

02/06/20

New Smryna Speedway: 02/06/20 World Series of Asphalt Practice Night, Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Modifieds, Pro Late Model, Sportsman, EMod, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis, Bomber A, Ground Pounders

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/06/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models

North Florida Speedway: 02/06/20 Practice 602 DIRT / GRIT endorsed Center Seat Mods [602’s]C Class Late Models, Florida Late Models, Box Stock

Bubba Raceway Park: Thursday February 06, 2020 Usac Midget Practice

02/07/20

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/07/20 Open Practice

New Smryna Speedway: 02/07/20 World Series Of Asphalt Night 1 Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Sportsman, Bomber

Bronson Speedway: 02/07/20 Strictly Stock, Pure Stock, Sportsman.

02/08/20

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/08/20 Pro Trucks, Street Stock, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified, Thunder Trucks

New Smryna Speedway: 02/08/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 2 Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Sportsman, Mod Minis

Bronson Speedway: 02/08/20 Tour Type Modified 50, E Mods, Open Wheel Modifieds

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/08/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models

Hendry County Speedway: 2/08/20 USCS WINTER HEAT SPRINT CAR SERIES $3000, 1ST ANNUAL SUGAR BOWL MOD LITES $5,000. V-8 WARRIORS, MINI STOCKS, 4.6 FORDS FEATURE RACES, OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS FEATURE RACES

All Tech Raceway: 02/08/20 Big Block Modifieds, 602 Modifieds, STSS Modifieds 50 laps $10k to win, STSS Crate 602 Sportsman 30 laps $1500 to win

North Florida Speedway: 02/08/20 602 DIRT / GRIT endorsed Center Seat Mods [602’s] Time Trials Heats & Feature, Florida Late Models, Time Trials, Heats and Feature

02/09/20

Showtime Speedway: 02/09/20 Tri City Kart Club

New Smryna Speedway: 02/09/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 3, Super LateModels, Modifieds, Pro Late Models

All Tech Raceway: 02/09/20 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series $10k to win

North Florida Speedway: 02/09/20 602 DIRT / GRIT endorsed Center Seat Mods 602s Time Trials Heats and Feature, Florida Late Models, Time Trials, Heats and Feature Box Stocks

02/10/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/10/20 Legend Car Winternationals

New Smryna Speedway: 02/10/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 4, Tour Modified, ARCA East Series.

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/10/20 All Star Circuit of Champion Sprints

02/11/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/11/20 Legend Car Winternationals

New Smyrna Speedway: 02/11/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 5 Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Modifieds, Pro Late Models.

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/11/20 All Star Circuit of Champion Sprints

02/12/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/12/20 Legend Car Winternationals

New Smyrna Speedway: 02/12/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 6 Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Pro Late Models.

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/12/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints

02/13/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/13/20 Legend Car Winternationals

New Smryna Speedway: 02/13/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 7 Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Modifieds, Pro Late Models.

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/13/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints

02/14/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/14/20 Legend Car Winternationals

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/14/20 Open Practice

New Smyrna Speedway: 02/14/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 8 Tour Modified, Pro Late Models, Sportsman, NSS Trucks, Ground Pounders.

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/14/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints

02/15/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/15 $1,200 to WIN Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps, Rusty Wallace Racing Experience Exhibition, Pure Stocks 25 Laps, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps, Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/15/20 Southern Series Winged Sprint Cars, Street Stock, V8 Bomber, A Modifieds, Thunder Trucks

New Smyrna Speedway: 02/15/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 9, Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks.

East Bay Raceway Park : 02/15/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints

Hendry County Speedway: 02/15/20-WINTER NATIONALS, HENDRY FLA LATE MODELS, 602 CRATE LATE MODELS STREET STOCKS, GLADIATORSFEB 22nd – PRO LATE MODELS $2000., V-8 WARRIORS, OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED, MINI STOCKS, 4.6 FORDS

02/16/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/16/20 Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

02/19/20

Showtime Speedway: 02/19/20Wednesday night thunder

Auburndale Speedway: 02/19/20 DAARA Spring Nationals

02/20/20

Showtime Speedway: 02/20/20 Dave Steele World Non Wing Championship 125 laps, TQ Midgets, Ford Division Oval, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock, Mini Figure 8s

Auburndale Speedway: 02/20/20 DAARA Spring Nationals

All Tech Raceway: 02/20/20 Border Line Brawl Pure Stocks

02/21/20

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/21/20 Open Practice

Showtime Speedway: 02/21/20 Outlaw Figure 8 twin 25s, Little Gator Legends, NYPA TQ Midgets, Ford Division Figure 8, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock

Auburndale Speedway: 02/21/20 DAARA Spring Nationals

All Tech Raceway: 02/21/20 Border Line Brawl Pure Stocks

02/22/20

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/22/20 NYPA Midget Expo, Sportsman, Modified Minis, Dwarf, Legends, Mini Stock, TQ Midgets

Showtime Speedway: 02/22/20 Southern World Finals Outlaw Figure 8 Championship, $15k to win, Hose and Hydraulic Street Stocks, Sportsman, Super Latemodel practice

All Tech Raceway: 02/22/20 Border Line Brawl Pure Stocks

Auburndale Speedway: 02/22/20 DAARA Spring Nationals

02/23/20

Showtime Speedway: 02/23/20 Race 2 of the Triple Crown, $10k to win Latemodel 100, Pro Trucks, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock, Ford Division Figure 8

02/28/20

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/28/20 Open Practice

02/29/20

Citrus County Speedway: 02/29/20 $1,000 to WIN Wheelman Series Sportsman 50 Laps, Pure Stocks 25 Laps, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps, Mod Mini 25 Laps

4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/29/20 DAARA, Pro Trucks, Street Stock, V8 Bomber, Open Wheel Modified

Auburndale Speedway: 02/29/20 WPCV 97.5 Sunoco Super Late Model 100 plus Legends, Purestocks, Scramblers and Mini-cups

5 Flags Speedway: 02/29/20 Sweat Hogg Grand Prix

Volusia pending 2020 schedule.