Speedweeks and Winter Nationals give lots of racing options for Florida race fans in February

February Race Schedule by Day:
02/01/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/01/20 $2,200 to WIN Super Late Models 75 Laps, Pure Stocks 25 Laps, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps, Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps, Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/01/20 Kart & Mower Racing
Auburndale Speedway: 02/01/20 WCCS Q Pro-Truck 50, Modified Minis, Scramblers, Mini-cups & New Bomber Class – 6 & 8 Strictly stock cars.
5 Flags Speedway: 02/01/20 Racers Swap Meet
North Florida Speedway: 02/01/20 UMP Mods, Thunder/Pure Stock, B Mains, $5k to win Thunder Stock, Pure Stocks/Street Stocks/Hobbies Feature
02/02/20
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/02/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models Practice
North Florida Speedway: 02/02/20 UMP Mods, Heats, Feature, UMP Super Latemodels
02/03/20
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/03/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models
02/04/20
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/04/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models
02/05/20
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/05/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models
All Tech Raceway: 02/05/20 Big Block Modifieds, 602 Modifieds open practice
02/06/20
New Smryna Speedway: 02/06/20 World Series of Asphalt Practice Night, Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Modifieds, Pro Late Model, Sportsman, EMod, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis, Bomber A, Ground Pounders
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/06/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models
North Florida Speedway: 02/06/20 Practice 602 DIRT / GRIT endorsed Center Seat Mods [602’s]C Class Late Models, Florida Late Models, Box Stock
Bubba Raceway Park: Thursday February 06, 2020 Usac Midget Practice
02/07/20
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/07/20 Open Practice
New Smryna Speedway: 02/07/20 World Series Of Asphalt Night 1 Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Sportsman, Bomber
Bronson Speedway: 02/07/20 Strictly Stock, Pure Stock, Sportsman.
02/08/20
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/08/20 Pro Trucks, Street Stock, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified, Thunder Trucks
New Smryna Speedway: 02/08/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 2 Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Sportsman, Mod Minis
Bronson Speedway: 02/08/20 Tour Type Modified 50, E Mods, Open Wheel Modifieds
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/08/20 Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models
Hendry County Speedway: 2/08/20 USCS WINTER HEAT SPRINT CAR SERIES $3000, 1ST ANNUAL SUGAR BOWL MOD LITES $5,000. V-8 WARRIORS, MINI STOCKS, 4.6 FORDS FEATURE RACES, OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS FEATURE RACES
All Tech Raceway: 02/08/20 Big Block Modifieds, 602 Modifieds, STSS Modifieds 50 laps $10k to win, STSS Crate 602 Sportsman 30 laps $1500 to win
North Florida Speedway: 02/08/20 602 DIRT / GRIT endorsed Center Seat Mods [602’s] Time Trials Heats & Feature, Florida Late Models, Time Trials, Heats and Feature
02/09/20
Showtime Speedway: 02/09/20 Tri City Kart Club
New Smryna Speedway: 02/09/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 3, Super LateModels, Modifieds, Pro Late Models
All Tech Raceway: 02/09/20 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series $10k to win
North Florida Speedway: 02/09/20 602 DIRT / GRIT endorsed Center Seat Mods 602s Time Trials Heats and Feature, Florida Late Models, Time Trials, Heats and Feature Box Stocks
02/10/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/10/20 Legend Car Winternationals
New Smryna Speedway: 02/10/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 4, Tour Modified, ARCA East Series.
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/10/20 All Star Circuit of Champion Sprints
02/11/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/11/20 Legend Car Winternationals
New Smyrna Speedway: 02/11/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 5 Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Modifieds, Pro Late Models.
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/11/20 All Star Circuit of Champion Sprints
02/12/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/12/20 Legend Car Winternationals
New Smyrna Speedway: 02/12/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 6 Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Pro Late Models.
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/12/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints
02/13/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/13/20 Legend Car Winternationals
New Smryna Speedway: 02/13/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 7 Super Late Models, Tour Modifieds, Modifieds, Pro Late Models.
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/13/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints
02/14/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/14/20 Legend Car Winternationals
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/14/20 Open Practice
New Smyrna Speedway: 02/14/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 8 Tour Modified, Pro Late Models, Sportsman, NSS Trucks, Ground Pounders.
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/14/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints
02/15/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/15 $1,200 to WIN Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps, Rusty Wallace Racing Experience Exhibition, Pure Stocks 25 Laps, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps, Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/15/20 Southern Series Winged Sprint Cars, Street Stock, V8 Bomber, A Modifieds, Thunder Trucks
New Smyrna Speedway: 02/15/20 World Series of Asphalt Night 9, Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks.
East Bay Raceway Park : 02/15/20 360 Sprints, Mini Sprints, Micro Sprints
Hendry County Speedway: 02/15/20-WINTER NATIONALS, HENDRY FLA LATE MODELS, 602 CRATE LATE MODELS STREET STOCKS, GLADIATORSFEB 22nd – PRO LATE MODELS $2000., V-8 WARRIORS, OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED, MINI STOCKS, 4.6 FORDS
02/16/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/16/20 Rusty Wallace Racing Experience
02/19/20
Showtime Speedway: 02/19/20Wednesday night thunder
Auburndale Speedway: 02/19/20 DAARA Spring Nationals
02/20/20
Showtime Speedway: 02/20/20 Dave Steele World Non Wing Championship 125 laps, TQ Midgets, Ford Division Oval, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock, Mini Figure 8s
Auburndale Speedway: 02/20/20 DAARA Spring Nationals
All Tech Raceway: 02/20/20 Border Line Brawl Pure Stocks
02/21/20
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/21/20 Open Practice
Showtime Speedway: 02/21/20 Outlaw Figure 8 twin 25s, Little Gator Legends, NYPA TQ Midgets, Ford Division Figure 8, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
Auburndale Speedway: 02/21/20 DAARA Spring Nationals
All Tech Raceway: 02/21/20 Border Line Brawl Pure Stocks
02/22/20
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/22/20 NYPA Midget Expo, Sportsman, Modified Minis, Dwarf, Legends, Mini Stock, TQ Midgets
Showtime Speedway: 02/22/20 Southern World Finals Outlaw Figure 8 Championship, $15k to win, Hose and Hydraulic Street Stocks, Sportsman, Super Latemodel practice
All Tech Raceway: 02/22/20 Border Line Brawl Pure Stocks
Auburndale Speedway: 02/22/20 DAARA Spring Nationals
02/23/20
Showtime Speedway: 02/23/20 Race 2 of the Triple Crown, $10k to win Latemodel 100, Pro Trucks, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock, Ford Division Figure 8
02/28/20
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/28/20 Open Practice
02/29/20
Citrus County Speedway: 02/29/20 $1,000 to WIN Wheelman Series Sportsman 50 Laps, Pure Stocks 25 Laps, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps, Mod Mini 25 Laps
4-17 Southern Speedway: 02/29/20 DAARA, Pro Trucks, Street Stock, V8 Bomber, Open Wheel Modified
Auburndale Speedway: 02/29/20 WPCV 97.5 Sunoco Super Late Model 100 plus Legends, Purestocks, Scramblers and Mini-cups
5 Flags Speedway: 02/29/20 Sweat Hogg Grand Prix
Volusia pending 2020 schedule.