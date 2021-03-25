Southern Sprint Car Series heads to Auburndale April 3rd for the Dave Westerman Memorial



Our next event for The BG Products Platinum 44K Southern Sprint Car Series will be at Auburndale Speedway on April 3rd.

This event will be the 1st Annual Dave Westerman Memorial, we all know and loved Dave and he loved Sprint Car Racing. Dave was a historian of Motorsports working at many tracks in the state of Florida and at the Motorsport History Museum in Daytona.

Lets get a large car count for this event as Dave Westerman’s family will be in attendance and show his family the love that our Motorsports family had for Dave and all his work to preserve the history of out sport.

If you will be racing in this Memorial event please respond below or contact Rick Day at 813-377-5862. And as always thank you for your continued support of the BG Products Platinum 44K Southern Sprint Car Series.

Rest of Program: