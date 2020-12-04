Bubba VanDevender Wins First Feature and Bomber race at 4-17 Southern Speedway.

At the young age of 13 Bubba Picked up his first win of his young career in the Bombers at 4-17 Southern Speedway last Saturday night. He drove a perfect race to take he win. He celebrated with Family and Friends. This will be his first of many wins.

Bubba is looking for for sponsors for the 2021 season if your interested contact us at Sunshine State racing.







In car of Bubba:

Finishing Order:

V8 Bomber 25 Lap Feature 1. 86 Bubba VanDevender 2. 17 Ryan Meiser 3. 16 Josh Gorniak 4. 7 Blaine Baer 5. 13d Jordan Dahl 6. 5 James Owens 7. 20 Kenny Gardiner 8. 27 James Baer 9. 96 Eugene Connell III 10. K9 Joseph Gill 11. 17x Joey Gentry 12. 98 Cody Allen 13. 20x Billy Benoit 14. 48 Jesse Gargus 15. 4 Brandon Love 16. 18 Logan Leonard – DNS

Interview With Bubba