Southern All Stars Set For 14th Annual Governors Cup At The Mag

FAYETTEVILLE, TN—The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series will once again be a part of the 14th Annual Governors Cup this Saturday night July 15th at the Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS. The Southern All Star super late models will be in action for a 40 lap $4,000 to win event along with a full racing program at the Johnny Stokes promoted gumbo track. This will be the fourth year that the Southern All Stars have sanctioned the event with Chris Wall, Bub McCool and Riley Hickman taking the wins in the previous three events.

The 2017 version of the Southern All Stars returns with a little different view this year as four time champion Riley Hickman is not on tour full time this year and this has allowed some of the young new talent in the dirt late model world to be showcased as the top four drivers in the series are all rookies and all are still battling for the 2017 crown. Austin Horton of Newnan, GA., comes into the event on top followed by Moultrie, GA., driver Tristan Sealy, then Linden, TN., driver Eric Hickerson and Acworth, GA., driver T J Reaid. All these drivers are expected to be in action along with many drivers from across the southeast including Hickman, last week’s Southern All Star winner at Thunderhill Dane Dacus, 2016 rookie of the year Brad Skinner, Trey Wood, Ray McElhiney, Ashton Winger plus many more drivers from across the southeast.

Mississippi area drivers that are expected to be in acting include Eric Cooley, Chad Thrash, Shay Knight, Billy Franklin, Brian Rickman and many more.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm with hot laps at 6:30pm with racing to follow. Magnolia Speedway information can be found at www.magnoliadirt.com

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

Entry Fee: $110.00 Transponder Rental $25.00

Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350/1600/70

Purse: 1. $4,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $900; 5.$800; 6.$700; 7.$600; 8.$550; 9.$525; 10.$500; 11.$450; 12.$425; 13.$400; 14.$400; 15.$400; 16.$400; 17.$400; 18.$400; 19.$400; 20.$400; 21. $400; 22. $400; 23. $400; 24. $400

2017 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS: 1.Austin Horton 922; 2.Tristan Sealy 804; 3.Eric Hickerson 776; 4. T J Reaid 732; 5.Brad Skinner 606; 6.Bo Shirley 466; 7.Casey Roberts 458; 8.Riley Hickman 418; 9.Clint Smith 402; 10.Matt Perry 356;

2017 CRUISE WITH THE CHAMPIONS/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 1.Austin Horton 922; 2.Tristan Sealy 804; 3. Eric Hickerson 776; 4.T J Reaid 732

2017 AR Bodies Challenge: 1.Eric Hickerson 294; 2.Brad Skinner 212; 3.Todd Morrow 123; 4.Brandon Overton 106; 5.Josh Putnam 82; 6.Joseph Faulkner 43 7.Derek Ellis 35; 8.Jason Walker 34; 9.Jamie Perry 33; 10.Jeff Johns 30; 11.Jason Lyles 24; 12.Mitch Thornton 18; 13.Dean Carpenter 16; 14.John Minon 15;

UPCOMING SOUTHERN ALL STAR DIRT RACING SERIES EVENT:

July 15th Magnolia Speedway-Columbus, MS $4,000 Sept 1st Tennessee National Raceway-Hohenwald, TN $4,000 Sept 2nd Thunderhill Raceway-Lawrenceburg, TN $4,000

2017 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Sponsors:

*Hoosier Racing Tire “The Official Race Tire” of the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series *Patriot Sports “The Official Merchandise Vendor” of the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series *Sunoco Race Fuel “The Official Racing Fuel” of the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series

2017 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Marketing Partners Include: AR Bodies, Brodix Cylinder Heads, , COR Suspensions, Cruise with the Champions, DirtonDirt.com, H3 Performance Graphics, Integra Racing Shocks, , MSR Mafia Web Design and Service, PPM Racing Products, RockAuto.com, 36 Racing & Fabrication, Racecar Engineering, BrakeOMeter