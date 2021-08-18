South Florida and Sunshine State Racing share the loss of a Great Friend Daniel Marple

It seems like this has been way to common lately for us here in the racing community, but yet again we mourn the loss of a great freind and member of the racing Family Daniel (Dan) Marple. The news hit us all hard Sunday Morning as we got calls and text that we had lost a great freind. This news hits really hard to us at Sunshine State racing as Dan had been a freind of ours for many years and when we first started this Sunshine State racing idea back in 2009 Dan crewed for the #48 of Jonny Kay who was one of the first cars to carry the Sunshine State racing logo to victory lane on the hood. Dan also was crew member for many years for Daryl Shellnut for many of his wins. Dan was a great freind and always would make time to talk and was always there if you needed anything. If they were not racing and just watching he would make sure I knew he was there and would come say hello. He will be missed by many in our racing family. We ask that you keep his Family in your thoughts and prayers as we remember Dan.

Service Information and obituary:

Memorial Services for Daniel ( Danny ) Marple of Summerfield Fl. will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. 5740 S Pine Ave, Ocala FL 34480 August 28 Family will greet friends from 12 to 3 prior to the service.

Danny passed away Aug. 15 2021 at the West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala Fl.

Danny was born October 8th 1960 at Moline Public Hospital, Moline IL. The son of LeRoy ( PWee ) and Joyce ( Fisher ) Marple. He married Rachelle (Shelli) Steinmann Jan 14th 1989. He worked for and recently retired from the Miami – Dade Community School District Fl. for 30 years as a Project Supervisor.

Danny formally of Maysville, Ia. was a 1979 graduate of North Scott High School. He enjoyed many pleasures with Shelli including the St. Louis Cardinals, many years of working as part of race crew of the Jon Kievman # 48 racing team, never passing a casino without stopping during all their travels. Danny always looked for a round of golf to enjoy a cold beer with, most recently bringing back memories of his high school baseball playing days with the Del Webb Softball league.

He is survived by his wife Shelli; sons Jason, Jacob, Joey. His mother Joyce, brothers- Don (Laurie), Dennis (Pam), Kevin (Robbin), sisters- Denise (Terry) Woolison, Janice (Troy) Durrant, sister-in-law Jodi Marple. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, close and dear friends.

Danny was preceded in death by his father and brother Ed, grandparents, mother and father-in-law, numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held in Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Spruce Creek Softball in Danny’s name.