Karnac and Track reports



WE ARE RACING!!!

Per Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement allowing for the opening of athletic events and entertainment venues, we are thrilled to announce the Rattler Weekend will move forward as scheduled this Friday-Sunday.

Fans and teams will undergo temperature checks prior to entering the facility, and social distancing guidelines are in effect as well.

If you have questions, please message our Facebook page.



My wife Sandra and I, along with our family and staff at South Alabama Speedway would like to invite all of you to the Hardee’s 44th Annual Rattler Weekend.

We wish to thank Hardee’s for their support of the Rattler 250 and to Grasshopper with JR’s Lawnmower Shop for their support in the Rattler 125.

This weekend will make the start of our 23rd season at South Alabama Speedway. We will start the weekend off with five of our eight local divisions. Super Stock, Street Stock, Coyote, Cuplite and Mini-Sportsman. On Saturday night, we will have the other three local divisions, Modified, Roadrunner and Mini-Cup. Also the Grasshopper presented by JR’s Lawnmower Shop Rattler 125. Sunday will end the weekend with the Hardee’s 44th Annual Rattler 250.

We appreciate all of our drivers, staff and racing community for sticking it out with us over the last few months during this time. We know that everyone will not agree with our decision to run the race this weekend. We simply ask that you respect our decision and if you decide to come and join us please do.

We have teamed up with Ivy Creek Healthcare to help ensure the safety of our drivers and fans. There will be temperature check for both drivers and fans as they enter the gate and a first aid tent that will be set up in the grandstands.

If you feel sick or un safe, we ask that you remain at home and enjoy the event via Speed 51 on pay-per-view.

Due to my medical history with the liver transplant in 2016, I have my own reason to be cautious. I am 68 years of age and I have to take four pills a day just to be able to survive. I plan to take my own precautions for the weekend. However, I refuse to live under a rock.

I try to live my life by 2 Timothy 1:7 – For God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love and of a sound mind.

Best wishes and we hope to see you all this weekend with the running of the Hardee’s 44th Annual Rattler Weekend.

John, Sandra, family and staff of South Alabama Speedway



Florida Drivers racing this weekend at South Alabama Speedway:



Stephen Nasse

Anthony Sergi

Daniel Dye

Colin Allman



Travis Wilson

Norman Dismuke



are ones we have heard from possibly others

We at Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing will have limited coverage all weekend.



















Giovanni Bromante , the 2019 Champion of the famed Rattler 250 will return to South Alabama Speedway this weekend and attempt to defend last year’s feat. Once again driving for Anthony Campi Racing, Bromante will carry a special tribute to a fallen racer, and dear friend to the team, Joe Boyd.



