Smith and Guilbault Sr. lead the winners at Showtime Speedway to bring in the New Year

Video from Recoil racing video and photos from Recoil Racing video and MRF photo images:

It was a huge two nights of racing to bring in the New Year at Showtime Speedway and was capped of by two great fireworks shows put on by Robert Yoho.

On the racing front Richie Smith took home the 75 lap Florida State Championship for the open wheel modifieds with Stephen Nasse coming home second and LJ Grimm in the third spot.

Jeff Guilbault Sr. brought home the win in the Sportsman with Dodge Calbert and Richie Anderson round out the top three.

It was a fun weekend of racing for all.

Ride along with Jeff Guilbault Sr.

Ride along with Devin McLeod: