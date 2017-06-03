SINGLE-DAY USA 100 AT VMS PAYS OUT $13,000 TO FASTRAK COMPETITORS

CARNESVILLE, GA – The richest single-day race in Regional dirt late model racing will pay out $13,000 in prize money to FASTRAK Pro Late Model Series competitors for the 40-lap $3,000-to-win, $275-to-start USA 100 this Saturday night at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, VA. That’s Hot Laps, Qualifying, Heat Races, B-Main Races, and the A-Main in one day!!!

When you combine the $57,000 purse that will be paid out to the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series, the sister series of the FASTRAK Series, that’s $70,000 that will go through the Virginia Motor Speedway pay window on Saturday night.

The complete payout for the FASTRAK Pro Late Model Series National event this Saturday night for the USA 100 is as follows: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $900; 4. $650; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $450; 8. $425; 9. $400; 10. $365; 11. $340; 12. $325; 13. $300; 14. $275; 15. $275; 16. $275; 17. $275; 18. $275; 19. $275; 20. $275; 21. $275; 22. $275; 23. $275; 24. $275.

On Saturday at Virginia Motor Speedway, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m., with FASTRAK Pre-Race Registration and Technical/Safety Inspection from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers need to bring their helmets and head and neck restraint systems to Tech along with their race car. The Drivers Meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and Hot Laps are set for 6 p.m.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is located at 4426 Tidewater Trail, Jamaica, VA. For more information call 804-758-1867, or visit their web site at www.vamotorspeedway.com. You can Follow them on Facebook at Virginia Motor Speedway and on Twitter @vamotorspeedway.

Check out the official website for the FASTRAK Racing Series at www.fastrakracing.com and continue to follow our social media networks for the FASTRAK Racing Series. Like and Follow our Fan Page on Facebook plus follow @FASTRAK_SE and/or @FASTRAK_MOV on Twitter to get up to the minute news and details as they become available.

THE 2017 MARKETING PARTNERS FOR THE FASTRAK RACING SERIES ARE CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE, HOOSIER RACING TIRE, VP RACING FUEL, BEYEA HEADERS, ROCKET CHASSIS, TNT RACE CARS, ARIZONA SPORT SHIRTS, SIMPSON SAFETY EQUIPMENT, SAFECRAFT FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS, ROCK AUTO.COM, AND THOMAS CLARKE PERFORMANCE.