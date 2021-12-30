Showtime Speedway to ring in New Year with two nights of racing and Dodge Carlbert sets out to run triple duty

Make your plans now to visit Showtime Speedway New Years weekend as they have two nights of racing and Fireworks.

Also Dodge Carlbert will set out to run triple duty in the open wheel modified, Sportsman, and Street Stock Class. Come out and cheer him on as he tries to get three wins on the weekend. Can he pull of three wins this weekend???

Stay Tuned for updates.