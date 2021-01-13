Showtime Speedway to host the 2021 Rick Sirmans Memorial



We would just like to say, Drivers and Car Owners we need your support to keep this race going every year. Its the only Event of this magnitude for our class. It takes a racing Village to make this happen every year, Our very Generous Sponsors that contribute every year including ourselves and Kim Sirmans. There our so many reasons not to miss this race. Some of us come for Rick some for the high pay or the love of racing and our class. Whatever the reason we will see everyone soon at the Biggest Race of its kind for our class with some of the best drivers in

