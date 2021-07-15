Show Down on the St. Johns brings Big Money and Two days of action to Puntnam Raceway July 23rd and 24th
Who is ready for some racing, $5000 to win Late Models, $2000 to win 602 Late Models!!!! This event is going to be EPIC!!!!! Hang on to you hats, the Late Models are coming to town!!!!
Florida Late Model rules apply (including tire rules, with the addition of our American Racer tire rule)
602 Late Models-will accept VSP or All Tech rules with addition of our American Racer tire.
Street Stocks-will accept CRUSA street stock, All Tech or VSP rule packages with the addition of the American Racer tire
Who’s ready for some racing at “The Clip”? We are gearing up for one of our biggest events of the year!!!! 3 days of action packed excitement you will not want miss!!!!!!
For more info visit our website at www.putnamraceway.com