Sharks are Churning the water off of New Smyrna Beach for the Shark Bite 100 Pro Late Model Race

The Pro Late Models get a much deserved 100 lap main event this Saturday night! A great field is expected as everyone has the goal of uprooting Brad May and his Bobby Sears’ Racing number 9 from Victory Lane. Brad will have some tough competition as The RCS Team has been right in Brad’s tire tracks this year and have been his biggest threat. Colt Hensley and his Jett Motorsports team are looking to break out and there should be a good amount of out of towners looking to swoop in and steal the win. it’s sure to be a competitive event that you will not want to miss! Joining the Pro Late Models this week will be two of the strongest support divisions around, the Bomber A’s and the LKQ Super Stocks! Tickets are just $20 with Kids 11 and under Free!

Buy Tickets Here: https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1248318&store=19190

Drivers in all classes can pre-register here: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1949/registrations/

New Smyrna Speedway

Saturday 5/22/21 Schedule

PRO LATE MODELS MUST GO THROUGH TECH BEFORE QUALIFYING

PIT GATE / TECH / FUEL/ REGISTRATION OPEN 3:00

DIVISION PRACTICE 4:00-6:15

QUALIFY PRO LATE MODELS 6:30

DRIVERS MEETING – MANDATORY

NO ENGINES OR GENERATORS RUNNING 7:00

PARADE LAP / NATIONAL ANTHEM 7:20

RACING BEGINS 7:30

HEATS:

BOMBER A 8 LAPS

LKQ SUPER STOCKS 8 LAPS

INTERMISSION

PLM OUT OF CAR DRIVER INTROS

FEATURES:

PRO LATE MODEL SHARK BITE 100

BOMBER A 20 LAPS

LKQ SUPER STOCKS 25 LAPS

REGISTRATION for Weekly Divisions closes at 6:00pm

Track Radio Frequency: 468.8625