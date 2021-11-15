Shane Butler wins the Frank Riddle Memorial for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series at Citrus County Speedway
Photos from Fozzy Photos:
Last Saturday the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series held the Frank Riddle Memorial at Citrus County Speedway, and was won by Shane Butler. This is one of the series most Prestigious races to honor the Late great Sprint car racer. This race was even more special this year for Shane after all the bad luck and hard times the team have had this year. They caught the lucky break at the right time and brought home a much needed win for the team. The Southern Sprint Car series can be seen again this weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway.
In car video:
https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/292987966033049
Comments from Shane Butler:
It’s hard for me to put into words what this win Saturday night meant to me. First I wanna thank the Kimball family for allowing me to run Jason’s number. He will never be forgotten. 2nd I can’t thank Andy
and Ricky
Cobb enough for there engine built by Chris Moss
, 3rd I gotta thank all my supporters TTI Machine, Keene Services, Maverick’s Portables
,Finney Racing,Butler Speed and Supply
,Saldana Racing Products
,Cobb Glass Company, Inc
, southern race fuels, Mom,Dad,Katrina,Landon,Patrick,Melissa,Kendall,Braeden,Lj ,Troy thank you all for everything you do to support me I couldn’t do it without each and everyone of you through the good nights and bad. Thank you all so much!!!!
