Shane Butler wins the Frank Riddle Memorial for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series at Citrus County Speedway

Saldana Racing Products

It’s hard for me to put into words what this win Saturday night meant to me. First I wanna thank the Kimball family for allowing me to run Jason’s number. He will never be forgotten. 2nd I can’t thank Andy and Ricky Cobb enough for there engine built by Chris Moss , 3rd I gotta thank all my supporters TTI Machine, Keene Services, Maverick’s Portables ,Finney Racing, Butler Speed and Supply Cobb Glass Company, Inc , southern race fuels, Mom,Dad,Katrina,Landon,Patrick,Melissa,Kendall,Braeden,Lj ,Troy thank you all for everything you do to support me I couldn’t do it without each and everyone of you through the good nights and bad. Thank you all so much!!!!