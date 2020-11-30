Sergi holds off Dutilly by a fender to take home 10k in the 5th Annual Bill Bigley Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway

All the drivers and Bigley Family

In what fans and drivers alike are calling one of the best Super Late Model Races in a very long time did not disappoint anyone. With 10 k on the line everyone was out to win but this race saw a lot of clean fun racing. The crowd was packed house and everyone left with a smile on there face.

Full Replay of race below:





Anthony Sergi Winners interview:

Packed house at 4-17 Southern Speedway







Race Results

5th Annual Billy Bigley Memorial 128

Qualifying

1. 37 Michael Goddard 14.582

2. 90 Steve Dorer 14.584

3. 64 Patrick Starpoli 14.629

4. 07 Jeff Scofield 14.630

5. 17 Nick Neri 14.644

6. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.656

7. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.670

8. 20 Anthony Sergi 14.699

9. 94 Keith Roggen 14.699

10. 51 Michael Atwell 14.722

11. 69 Michael Hinde 14.779

12. 33 Daniel Webster 14.782

13. 86 Wayne Anderson 14.793

14. 28 Jared Irvin 14.824

15. 59 Dustin Dunn 14.832

16. 84 Ricky Anderson 14.869

17. 15 Sean LeMaster 14.916

18. 72 Josh Williams 14.917

19. 71 L.B. Skaggs 14.954

20. 78 Josh Todd 14.958

21. 15d T.J. Duke 15.005

22. 96 John Nutley 15.010

23. 11 David Weaver 15.179

24. 62 Josh Gerstner 15.209

25. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.210

26. 58 John Coffman 15.408

27. 56 Jeff Firestine 15.544

28. 82 David McIntyre 15.574

Billy Bigley Memorial 128

1. 20 Anthony Sergi

2. 30 Jesse Dutilly

3. 17 Nick Neri

4. 28 Dylan Bigley

5. 51 Michael Atwell

6. 90 Steve Dorer

7. 64 Patrick Starpoli

8. 86 Wayne Anderson

9. 59 Dustin Dunn

10. 33 Daniel Webster

11. 94 Keith Roggen

12. 07 Jeff Scofield

13. 28 Jared Irwin

14. 15d T.J. Duke

15. 69 Michael Hinde

16. 84 Ricky Anderson

17. 15 Sean LeMaster

18. 78 Josh Todd

19. 11 David Weaver

20. 58 John Coffman

21. 56 Jeff Firestine

22. 21 Brandon Anderson

23. 71 L.B. Skaggs

24. 37 Michael Goddard

25. 62 John Gerstner

26. 72 Josh Williams

27. 96 John Nutley

28. 82 David McIntyre