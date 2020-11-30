Sergi holds off Dutilly by a fender to take home 10k in the 5th Annual Bill Bigley Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway
All the drivers and Bigley Family
In what fans and drivers alike are calling one of the best Super Late Model Races in a very long time did not disappoint anyone. With 10 k on the line everyone was out to win but this race saw a lot of clean fun racing. The crowd was packed house and everyone left with a smile on there face.
Full Replay of race below:
Anthony Sergi Winners interview:
Packed house at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Race Results
5th Annual Billy Bigley Memorial 128
Qualifying
1. 37 Michael Goddard 14.582
2. 90 Steve Dorer 14.584
3. 64 Patrick Starpoli 14.629
4. 07 Jeff Scofield 14.630
5. 17 Nick Neri 14.644
6. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.656
7. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.670
8. 20 Anthony Sergi 14.699
9. 94 Keith Roggen 14.699
10. 51 Michael Atwell 14.722
11. 69 Michael Hinde 14.779
12. 33 Daniel Webster 14.782
13. 86 Wayne Anderson 14.793
14. 28 Jared Irvin 14.824
15. 59 Dustin Dunn 14.832
16. 84 Ricky Anderson 14.869
17. 15 Sean LeMaster 14.916
18. 72 Josh Williams 14.917
19. 71 L.B. Skaggs 14.954
20. 78 Josh Todd 14.958
21. 15d T.J. Duke 15.005
22. 96 John Nutley 15.010
23. 11 David Weaver 15.179
24. 62 Josh Gerstner 15.209
25. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.210
26. 58 John Coffman 15.408
27. 56 Jeff Firestine 15.544
28. 82 David McIntyre 15.574
Billy Bigley Memorial 128
1. 20 Anthony Sergi
2. 30 Jesse Dutilly
3. 17 Nick Neri
4. 28 Dylan Bigley
5. 51 Michael Atwell
6. 90 Steve Dorer
7. 64 Patrick Starpoli
8. 86 Wayne Anderson
9. 59 Dustin Dunn
10. 33 Daniel Webster
11. 94 Keith Roggen
12. 07 Jeff Scofield
13. 28 Jared Irwin
14. 15d T.J. Duke
15. 69 Michael Hinde
16. 84 Ricky Anderson
17. 15 Sean LeMaster
18. 78 Josh Todd
19. 11 David Weaver
20. 58 John Coffman
21. 56 Jeff Firestine
22. 21 Brandon Anderson
23. 71 L.B. Skaggs
24. 37 Michael Goddard
25. 62 John Gerstner
26. 72 Josh Williams
27. 96 John Nutley
28. 82 David McIntyre