SENOIA/ROME $4K-TO-WIN DOUBLE-HEADER UP NEXT FOR ULTIMATE SE

CARNESVILLE, GA – The ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series South East Region is ready for a Peach State Double-Header this weekend with a pair of 40 lap $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start races. The action begins this Saturday night Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA, and then the action moves the fast high-banked half-mile on Sunday night at Rome Speedway in Rome, GA.

After the first three races of the 2017 ULTIMATE SE season, Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, GA leads the point standings with 92 points and a 14-point lead over the second-place driver Jason Welshan of Maryville, TN with 78 points. Brandon Overton of Evans, GA won the first two ULTIMATE SE races this season, and is tied for third in the standings with 70 points.

Also with 70 points in the third spot is Tyler Millwood of Cartersville, GA. Millwood will be racing at his home track, Rome Speedway, on Sunday night as the Autolite/Fram/DirtOnDirt.com Rookie of the Year point leader of the ULTIMATE SE Region.

The defending and two-time ULTIMATE SE Champion Dennis Franklin of Gaffney, SC and Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN are tied for the fifth spot in the ULTIMATE SE points chase with 66 points apiece. The 2011 ULTIMATE SE Champion Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, NC is seventh with 62 points after winning his third straight Jack Starrette Memorial 50 for the ULTIMATE SE Region on Saturday night at Modoc Speedway in Modoc, SC.

Brett Hamm of Newberry, SC will be looking to avenge this weekend what could have been a big win for the Autolite/Fram/DirtOnDirt.com Rookie of the Year candidate on Saturday night in Modoc, SC. Hamm led the first 16 laps of the race, only to lose a driveshaft. Hamm is eighth in the ULTIMATE SE point standings with 58 points.

Three-time ULTIMATE SE Champion Casey Roberts of Toccoa, GA is ninth in the standings with 48 points. Brian Ligon of Augusta, GA and G.R. Smith of Statesville, NC are tied for the tenth spot in the ULTIMATE SE standings with 41 points apiece.

Among the Senoia Raceway favorites expected for this Saturday night’s $4,000-to-win ULTIMATE SE event are point leader and 1993 Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Late Model Series National Champion Clint Smith of Senoia, GA, Joe Armistead Jr., Mason Massey, Zach Leonhardi, Joey Armistead, Ricky Williams, Shane Fulcher, Austin Horton, Lamar Haygood, and Laddie Fulcher.

The top drivers expected to take to their home track on Sunday for the Rome Rumble at Rome Speedway include Derek Ellis, T.J. Reaid, Luke Jenkins, Justin Shipley, Todd Murphy, Frank Ingram, Jason Croft, Wayne Echols, Cass Fowler, Dale Thurman and Buster Goss.

On Saturday night at Senoia Raceway for the 40 lap $4,000-to-win Spring Classic, the Pit Gate opens at 4 p.m. with the Drivers Meeting set for 6 p.m., Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m., and Racing scheduled for 7 p.m.

Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road, Senoia, GA 30276. For more information call 770-599-6161, or visit the track web site at www.senoiaraceway.com. You can also Follow them at New Senoia Raceway on Facebook and on Twitter @SenoiaRaceway.

On Sunday night at Rome Speedway for the 40 lap $4,000-to-win Rome Rumble, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m., the Grandstand Gate opens at 5 p.m., with the Drivers Meeting set for 6 p.m., Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m., and Racing scheduled for 7 p.m. Rome Speedway is located at 1933 Chulio Road, Rome, GA 30161.

For more information call 770-926-5315, or visit the track web site they share with their sister track Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA at www.dixiespeedway.com. You can also Follow them on Facebook at Dixie Speedway and on Twitter @DixieRomeSpdwy.

Check out the official website for the Ultimate Super Late Model Series at www.ultimatesupers.com, and continue to follow our social media networks on Facebook at Ultimate Super Late Model Series and on Twitter @ULTIMATESupers to get up to the minute news and details as they become available.

The ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series would like to recognize their marketing partners for the 2017 season which include: American Racer, Hoosier Race Tires, VP Race Fuels, M&W Transport, PPM Racing Products, Arizona Sport Shirts, DirtonDirt.com, Big A’s Custom Graphics, AR Bodies, Five Star Race Bodies, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil and Lubricants, Autolite/Fram, RockAuto.com, Safecraft, Simpson, Thomas Clarke Performance Web Design and RacingJunk.com.