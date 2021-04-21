SAVE THE DATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! First looks at plans for the 16th Annual Charity Race Weekend

Auburndale Speedway – Here is your first look at the flyer for the 16th Annual Charity Race Weekend ! This year a Friday Night & Saturday Night event, with Sunday as a rain date if needed. More information will begin to be released including purses, schedule, sponsors and more ! Pre-Entry will begin July 1st for Pro-Trucks and Pure-stocks enter early to save money ! Once again proceeds will go to C.A.R.S. Racing’ for a Dream to help children with serious and even terminal illness. Please mark your calendar and plan to join us !

As more information comes out we will be sure and keep you up to date on all the information.