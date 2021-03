SAVE THE DATE!!!!!!! The 2021 Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial at 4-17 Southern Speedway





Save the Date 11/27/2021

Keep checking back more details soon but we wanted everyone to start making plans now.

Bill Bigley Sr Super Late Model 128- $10,000 to win, Street Stock 50, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25, V8 Pure Stock 25

Last Years Race: