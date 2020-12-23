Same looks but a different class for Billy Bigley Jr.



It has been a few years since Billy Bigley Jr. has raced full time after stepping back from the late model to help concentrate on his Son’s Dylan and Corey’s racing, but that all changed last weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Billy had not raced in over a year when he raced in honor of long time friend Richie Anderson in his late model for his memorial race. Dylan and Corey have been keeping the Bigley name going with success in both the trucks and the late model this year.





Billy has been focused most of the year concentrating on promoting a race in his Dad’s honor the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial and what a turn out that race had.



Billy said earlier this year he had the idea to take an old chassis they had sitting around the shop and make a sportsman car out of it to just go have some fun. Well after thrashing the last few weeks with family and friends the car was ready for it’s debut last Saturday.



The Car had not flashy surprises it was the normal Bigley Motorsports flat black with bright neon orange numbers with yellow trim and as always no sponsor stickers on the side. The car did have the all familiar stability of being good once Billy got behind the wheel. Qualified in the top 5 and finished the race 3rd for the first time out.





Billy was surround by his family and friends in victory lane after the 3rd place finish with a big smile on his face as he knew he still had what it takes to compete with the best of the best. He thanked his family and all hid friends that helped make his return to the track possible. He gave a Special Thanks to Mike LeMaster and said the night would probably not have happened with out him.





His Son Dylan will drive the car next at 4-17 Southern Speedway in the 10 to win Frostbite 200 in January.



