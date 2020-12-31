Rules Released for the Frostbite 200 and Probable entry list, all at 4-17 Southern Speedway on January 30th



Rules:

2021 Sportsman Rules

Probable Entry List:

Frosbite 200 Probable Entries 00 Anthony Cataldi 03 George Gorham 07 Jeff Scofield 09 Donnie Ollie Jr 2X Richie Anderson 3 Jesse Henley 5 Chad Rutherford 5 Cody Stickler 7 Travis Devendorf 7 Mike Bresnahan 7 Jason Lester 9 Brooke Storer 10 Joe Hamilton 13 Aaron Williamson 14 Adam Briggs 15 Tommy Kelly 16 Tim Sozio 19 Kevin Macy 21 Eric Sharrone 21 Leroy Moore 22 Colton Bramlett 23 Devin McLeod 25 Scott Grossenbacher 28 Dylan Bigley 29 Jeff Guilbault Sr. 30 Chris Huntoon 33 Daniel Webster 41 Steve Darvalics 44 Matthew Green 56 Brandon Morris 57 Joe Winchell 59 Jake Perkins 63 Tim Alexander 65 Rick Reed 67 James DuBose 67 Gary McFall Jr. 69 Rex Struble 71 JR Beckner 73 Jason Bartram 74 Corey Crisafulli 87 Keith Lilley 94 Michael Goddard 99 Cody Martell 407 Jason Vail 417 LB Skaggs

