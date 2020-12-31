Rules Released for the Frostbite 200 and Probable entry list, all at 4-17 Southern Speedway on January 30th
Rules:
2021 Sportsman Rules
Probable Entry List:
Frosbite 200 Probable Entries
00
Anthony Cataldi
03 George Gorham
07
Jeff Scofield
09
Donnie Ollie Jr
2X Richie Anderson
3
Jesse Henley
5
Chad Rutherford
5
Cody Stickler
7
Travis Devendorf
7
Mike Bresnahan
7
Jason Lester
9
Brooke Storer
10
Joe Hamilton
13
Aaron Williamson
14
Adam Briggs
15 Tommy Kelly
16
Tim Sozio
19 Kevin Macy
21
Eric Sharrone
21 Leroy Moore
22
Colton Bramlett
23
Devin McLeod
25
Scott Grossenbacher
28
Dylan Bigley
29
Jeff Guilbault Sr.
30
Chris Huntoon
33
Daniel Webster
41
Steve Darvalics
44 Matthew Green
56
Brandon Morris
57
Joe Winchell
59
Jake Perkins
63
Tim Alexander
65
Rick Reed
67
James DuBose
67
Gary McFall Jr.
69 Rex Struble
71 JR Beckner
73
Jason Bartram
74
Corey Crisafulli
87
Keith Lilley
94
Michael Goddard
99
Cody Martell
407
Jason Vail
417 LB Skaggs