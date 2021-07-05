Richard Ferry Takes the win in Dominating Fashion at Hendry County Motorsport Park to Celebrate 4th of July Weekend

Photos and video from Twisted Chassis Photography and Sunshine State Racing.

Saturday night at Hendry County Motorsports Park a night of hot rods and fun for the whole family as we set out to celebrate the 4th of July weekend. The track was hot with Florida Late Models and Sprint Cars, the parking lot was filled with cars and water slides for the kids, and the air was filled by Fireworks. This was a night in true promoter fashion as Ken Kinney did what he does best and put on a show at the south’s furthest Short track. The night did not disappoint in anyway and their were lots of fans on site to enjoy the program.

The Florida Late Model Challenge Series made a stop this weekend at Hendry County Motorsports Park, and they did not disappoint. Series regular and winner of the last few races Nevin Gainey had his challenges but man Richard Ferry put on a hard charge for the lead and once he was out in front, he set sail to victory lane. The 32 of Robert Vaughan was running well out front and spun in turn three and had to go to the back which left him with a hard battle through a tough field as he tried to work his way to the front. Florida Young Gun and an asphalt pro truck racer Granger Perra kept digging and came away with an impressive 3rd place finish.

For more Information on Series go to:

http://floridalatemodels.com/

Link to Full Video:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/825756145000028

Results:

Richard Ferry Don Sniff Granger Perra Nevin Gainey David Markham Jr. Bill adkins Steve Stevenson Robert Vaughan Codey Benoit Jon Basquin Justin Dean Chuck Jackson Author Conquest Time Brown Win Ingersol

Photos From weekend: