**REVISED SCHEDULE **

Practice Tonight From 6 to 10 concessions will be open so come hungry.

$20 per person / Stands are free tonight.

Pre Registration open from 4 -?

Entry fee for Harvest 100 is $175.00 for Pure Stocks

Reeds Metals 602 Late Models Registration is $15

Our CRUSA DIRT LATE MODELS are not Racing this weekend.

The Inaugural Harvest 100 is now going to be a 1 day show. We are not cutting the purse or the laps.

With the forecast for Saturday we feel like our best opportunity to race is to do it on Friday! So here it is.

Friday March 5th

Pits open at 12noon $40 per person

Kids 6 and under free ages 7-12 $20

Grandstands open at 3pm $15 per person

Kids 12 and under free.

Pre Tech 1pm

Registration opens at 1pm.

Drivers Meeting 5:45

Practice at 6 pm

Racing 6:45pm

All other details will be discussed during mandatory drivers meeting on Friday.

Thanks for you support and please help us spread the word.