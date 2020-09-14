Southern Registration Open for the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Racing Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway 9/19/2020



Its time to get those cars ready! Registration is now open for Sept 19th at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events

! Last time we traveled down south we brought 23 cars and we expect to see another great field of cars and more awesome wheelman racing action! If you haven’t attended a wheelman event at 4-17 you’ll want to do so. Joe and the staff at 4-17 always provide us with a great place to race and a very friendly staff. Don’t forget to register for your chance to win a free tire in the drivers meeting! Registration is simple, just send us a message or give us a call at 800-882-7231!