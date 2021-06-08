Rebecca Catarelli picks up her first win in the Street Stocks at Showtime Speedway on 6/5/2021

For Rebecca Catarelli it’s been a short 5 years in racing but one she wont forget.  For Sure Saturday night 6/5/2021 will be a night she will never forget as she picks up her first career win at Showtime Speedway in the very competitive street stock division.

Below is her story into racing and how she got started and how it turned it to her memorable night Saturday night.

So I pretty much started working with Rick Haugh about 5 years ago when he still drove the car I drive now and he really taught me how to work on these cars and how to make them go. Eventually me an him built the car he drives now and he gave me his old car an all I had to do is put a motor in it and go. With out him I wouldn’t have got the shot to drive really. And between him an my dad and my papa they’ve really set me up for success. The race itself was actually still kinda unbelievable for me just because me an Rick had such a good race going for the first 21 laps and than we had a four lap shoot out at the end and I had dodge an Tommy behind and I knew they’d be scrapping for the win like me so I knew I had to be on my game and Rick is always good in the top groove. Luckily they were battling behind me an Rick and kinda gave us a little cushion and we raced side by side for the last four laps and I got it by a bumper. It was just a crazy exciting race at the end. But a 1-2 with Rick was the best part of it.

My sponsors are Dustin Aaron Fabrication Dirty Bird Aviation Webb’s Roofing The Pool guys of Pinellas LDI Sports Pig Wire Wiring Harness Power Logging Tree Services

 

 

 

Showtime results:

Features (unofficial)
Karts
65 Triston Towe
7 Peyton Fanning
96 Alexis Towe
55 Carson Masters
1B Jake Taylor
83 Gabe Herne
Ford Division A
15 Shawn Senokossoff
K9 Michael Coleman Jr
99 Neil Wallace
63 Mike Wedlick
0 Garrett Larson
19 Nick Malverty
28g Shane Grigsby
24 Thomas Meyer
`111 Johnny Electric
9 Jonathan Wallace
90 James Collins
49 Dave White
28 Rebecca Catarelli
21 Kyle Courtney
251 Tom Posavec
01 Steve Paulton
5c Cody Williams
42 Austin Ramsey
Mini Stock
15 Brian Potvin
7 Kevin Grant Jr
88 Jason Simons
17 Hunter Dolansky
07 Trevor Appling
Wingless Sprints
88a Sport Allen
61 Colton Bettis
0 Dude Teate
3 Travis Bleimeister
96 Rick Voisey
9 William Pettijohn
Street Stock
15 Rebecca Catarelli
a5 Thomas Meyer
21 Sam Coghill
44 Kyle Courtney
1x Aaron Anderson
69 Robert Crisp
70Y Shane Grigsby
Ford Oval Division B
63 James Grigsby
21 Chad Cushing
111 Grant Davis
15 Bill Ringheisen
0 Nick White
24 Jacob Porier
0c Rob Lidwell
49 Dave White
42 austin Dunham
34 Michael Gabel
28 Roger Welch Jr
5c Matt Brown
01 Philip Knapp
19 Chris Malverty
1c Lyman Miller
Strictly Stocks
1T Harry Bush
77 Michael Meeks
2020 Rick Crisp
81 David Harp
16 David Durham
11 Jamie Pollett
Outlaw Figure 8
28 Shane Grigsby
83 Chuckie Herne
55 Cody Williams
15 Shawn Senokossoff
22 John David Peters
00 Robert Yoho
14 Wayne Calkins