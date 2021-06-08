Rebecca Catarelli picks up her first win in the Street Stocks at Showtime Speedway on 6/5/2021
Photos from Facebook:
For Rebecca Catarelli it’s been a short 5 years in racing but one she wont forget. For Sure Saturday night 6/5/2021 will be a night she will never forget as she picks up her first career win at Showtime Speedway in the very competitive street stock division.
Below is her story into racing and how she got started and how it turned it to her memorable night Saturday night.
So I pretty much started working with Rick Haugh about 5 years ago when he still drove the car I drive now and he really taught me how to work on these cars and how to make them go. Eventually me an him built the car he drives now and he gave me his old car an all I had to do is put a motor in it and go. With out him I wouldn’t have got the shot to drive really. And between him an my dad and my papa they’ve really set me up for success. The race itself was actually still kinda unbelievable for me just because me an Rick had such a good race going for the first 21 laps and than we had a four lap shoot out at the end and I had dodge an Tommy behind and I knew they’d be scrapping for the win like me so I knew I had to be on my game and Rick is always good in the top groove. Luckily they were battling behind me an Rick and kinda gave us a little cushion and we raced side by side for the last four laps and I got it by a bumper. It was just a crazy exciting race at the end. But a 1-2 with Rick was the best part of it.
My sponsors are Dustin Aaron Fabrication Dirty Bird Aviation Webb’s Roofing The Pool guys of Pinellas LDI Sports Pig Wire Wiring Harness Power Logging Tree Services
Showtime results: