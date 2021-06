Racing Results from around Florida weekend 6/5/2021 Brought to you By Southern Racing Fuels #sunocofuelingvictories

East Bay Raceway Park:

604 Late Models

Feature: Waylon Haynes (11), Travis Varnadore (95), Keith Nosbisch (02), Brenden Smith (17ssJR), Josh Peacock (21), Tom Fiebelkorn (45T), Jimmy Waldrop (9), Jimmy Wagner (17W), Tim Dowling (12D), Mavrick Varnadore (41), Phillip Cobb (03), John Norris (87), Wallace Peacock (P1), Cole Crawford (4), Thomas Burnside (13), Daniel Woody (29), Scotty Williams (7JR)

GAGEL’S OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

Feature: Bryan Bernhardt (B69), Austin Sanders (64), Tyler Clem (14), Pat Passanise (333), Scott Bane (23B), Anthony Bennett (7B), Tim McLeod (192), Paul Rivall (15R), Chris Bailey (77B)

Q MINI SPRINTS

Feature: Doug Dyal (97D), Bruce Comer (21), Bryce Comer (9), Dallas Casey (87), David Hall (67), Charles Landis (12), Justin Webster (21W), Josh Davis (7S), Shanna Walters (13), Jo Jo Davis (7J), Joe Bartow (3)

MOD LITES

Feature: Austin Martin (97), Alex Cline (07c), Andrew Smith (71), J.T. Joiner (6J), Jeff Bonnema (5B), Dylan Dunn (22), Terry Joiner (6), Rocky Scott (4), Brodrick Kennedy (24), Jeff Wolfe (83), Bo Bass (41B)

V-8 WARRIORS

Feature: Jason Burnside (12J), Nick Brown (12), George Handy (105), Gary Lucas (106), Wayne Kissam (107), Matt Bozeman (0), Cody Mezyk (40), Macy Bozeman (58). DNS – Mike Wilson (68)

GLADIATORS

Feature: Charles Paris Jr. (03), Daniel Bowman (46), David Zeman (13), Derrick Edwards (17), Daniel Casey (3D), Wayne Kissam (07), Jeff Smith (15), Callie Gubich (513), Ricky Rutledge Sr. (4), Robert Kissam (911), Logan Casteel (7), Patrick Tabb (03), Rodney Martin (21), Davey Martin (55), Hunter Lovelady (68), Ricky Rutledge Jr. (124). DNS – Alyssa Grant (47)

Showtime Speedway:

North Florida Speedway :

American Late Model Super Series non point event.

Markham would eventually finish second when O’Neal spun having to restart at the rear racing back to third place in the main late in the race.

Tampa, Florida’s Adam Boyd #6B would finish third, with JD Jeffers #72 fourth, and Steven Stratton #42 rounding out the top five.

They were followed by Dave Ponton #10X , Alan McKinney #52, Homer Leonard #4, Allen Cribbs #37 [DNS], and Bodee Stratton #30 [DNS].

Wayne O’Neal and Brandon Catto won the heats.

In Street Stocks Altha, Florida’s Brian Hansford #2 made the 3 and a half hour trip to NFS to win feature #2 of 2021 outdistancing second place Brad Nixon #119 running the race of his career being hounded by fellow Live Oaks racer Ethan Butts #B27 the winner 5-28-21, Patrick Mennenga #16 was fourth, while Randall Boyette #B8 rounded out the top five after restarting from the rear late in the race.

Jonathan Crain #31 was sixth, followed by Timmy Harrell #50, Chris Pearce #3. Robert O’Neal #91, and Trey Fortner # 29.

Ethan Butts and Randall Boyette won the heat races.

Thunder Stocks held the prize for the largest car count of the night with 20 signed in and when it was over, Starke, Florida’s Jason Garver would bring the “Pink Lady” #01 known affectionately as “Pinkie” home with top prize after a spirited duel with second place runner Jacksonville’s Timmy Roach #44, third place Bubba Durbin #2B , and Dean Jarvis #73J finishing fourth. Seth Caudill #C1 was also in the battle until dropping out.

First time NFS runner Brian Grantham #8G would round out the top five, followed by Shane Taylor #82, John Warner #10W , Chris Rowe #23, Daniel Lewis #L55 , Charly Staats, #9AR , Timmy Hatcher #97, Scott Bulson #63, Chad Dishman #52, Doug Hughes #01, Clyde Shope #89, Shawn Creech #07, Budd Moore #93 and Seth Caudill #C1

Shane Taylor and Jason Garver won the heats.

The Box Stocks concluded the evening with their 12-lap feature and Wayne Risner brought the #911 home to a convincing win, followed by Buddy Spradley #2, Jonathan Wilks #8, Trey Spradley #0, Chris Pitts #1 /5-28-21 winner, Anthony Starner #51A rounded out the top five followed by, Daniel Starner #313, Chad Starner #44, Andrew Pendarvis #46, Seth Caudill Jr. #C2 , and John Windham #70 [DNS].

Seth Caudill Jr. and Buddy Spradley won the heat races.