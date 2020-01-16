RACECAR ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY ‘VENDOR COLLEGE 2020’ EVENT

(Lakeland, Florida – January 9, 2020) Racecar Engineering™ has announced they will once again be hosting their ‘Vendor College’ event for all local, regional, and visiting racers and race teams during the racing action of Speedweeks®* in 2020. This exclusive event will take place at Racecar Engineering™, 8126 US Highway 98 North, Lakeland, Florida on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 9AM until 3PM.

Racecar Engineering™ hosts their annual event during the second weekend in February, after some of the racing dust has almost settled. They have set aside one day during Speedweeks®* to allow drivers, their teams, and their dealers to interact one-on-one with the factory personnel from over 60 prominent product manufacturers they represent.

Steve Dorer of Racecar Engineering™ explains the idea behind their annual event – “If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to attend the PRI Show, many racers and teams know that it can be hard to ‘Get Up-Close and Personal’ with their favorite brands and the factory reps they may have spoken to on the phone over the years. And when you’re at the track, let’s face it, it’s tough to connect with the factory reps with 100% focus between set-up, practice and qualifying. So we’re again giving these racers and their teams the opportunity to meet our vendors ‘Face-to-Face’, to discuss technical questions or perhaps solve problems. And who knows, they may just find or learn something ‘new’ that may help give them that ‘Winning Edge’ they’ve been looking for to help them during the 2020 racing season and beyond.”

“RCE is fortunate to be at the ‘crossroads’ during these two exciting weeks of short-track racing, as a majority of the racers will be passing right through our city.” Dorer continued, “This date is one of the only ‘less busy days’ that the teams will have, so this time each year, we now officially open our facility at Racecar Engineering™ to allow vendors, racers, and our dealers to ‘Meet-In-Person’, ‘Face-To-Face’ & ‘One-On-One’.”

RCE’s ‘Vendor College 2020’ will feature factory technical seminars throughout the day, along with factory personnel displaying their company’s latest & greatest racing parts and handing out their 2020 new product literature.

This exclusive event will also include goodie bags for all who attend featuring factory literature, decals, and maybe a few cool surprises. Food and refreshments will be available for a small charitable donation. There is also a huge charity raffle with great prizes courtesy of participating manufacturers, activities for the kids and maybe best off all, great deals on racing parts and equipment.

Just a few of the manufacturers scheduled to be on-site during the Racecar Engineering™ ‘Vendor College 2020’ are: Allstar Performance, Alcon Brakes, AP Brakes, AR Bodies, Bassett Wheel, Bert Transmission, Bilstein, Brinn Transmission, Cometic Gasket, Comp Cams, Daytona Sensors, Design Engineering, Driven Racing Oil, DRP Performance, FAST Electronics, Five Star, Fragola, FK Bearings, HANS, Hawk Brakes, Holley, Hyperco, Jones Racing Products, KRC Power Steering, Maxima Racing Oil, MPD Racing, MSD, PEM Racing, Performance Friction, Powermaster, QA1, QuickCar Racing, Racing Electronics, RaceQuip, Roux Helmets, Simpson, Strange Oval, Stilo, Swift Springs, Sunoco, Tilton Engineering, TI22

Performance, Velocita, Wilwood, XS Power Battery and many more. The event exhibitor list is expected to keep growing quickly, so be sure to check-out the Racecar Engineering™ website and social media channels frequently, as new participating brands will be announced over the next several weeks.

Best of all, remember that the Racecar Engineering™ ‘Vendor College 2020’ event is absolutely FREE and all proceeds from raffles tickets and food donations directly benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners International, the primary charities of choice of Racecar Engineering™. Don’t forget…This annual event is all about the kids!

For further detailed event information including host hotel information, event map and technical seminar schedule, please visit the ‘Vendor College 2020’ event page on the Racecar Engineering™ website at: https://www.racecareng.com/2020-vendor-college-event-info. If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact the Racecar Engineering Sales Staff at 800-882-7231.

“Racecar Engineering looks forward to seeing everyone in February and helping race teams get ‘Tuned-In’ and hopefully ‘One-Step-Closer’ to the ‘Winner’s Circle’!”

*Disclaimer – Speedweeks® is a wholly-owned registered trademark of the International Speedway Corp (ISC). This event is in no way affiliated with, sanctioned by, or endorsed by, ISC and is referenced only as a period of time during annual February racing events in the Central Florida area.

About Racecar Engineering – Racecar Engineering™ was founded in 1998 in Winter Park, Florida and today features a 20,000 sq. ft. facility in Lakeland, Florida. Since that time, they have become one of the largest sources for racing and performance parts in the Southeast United States representing over 600 brands of well-respected product manufacturers. For more information about Racecar Engineering™, please visit their new website at: www.racecareng.com

