Pro Trucks and Open Wheel Modifieds headline Citrus County Speedway this weekend 7/17/2021

Racing Event Pricing and Times –

*PLEASE NOTE: We are a CASH ONLY facility – NO ATM on site*

THE GRANDSTANDS (Entrance located on Hwy 41)

General Admission – $10.00

Kids 17 and under – $5.00

Kids 6 and under – FREE!

Grandstand Gate opens at 5:30

Heat Racing starts at 6:30

Feature Racing starts at 7:30

*SCHEDULE, PRICING, AND STARTS TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

THE PITS (Entrance located on Airport Rd)

Pit Passes – $30.00

Kids 7 and under – $15.00

*ALL MINORS (18 and under) must have a completed Minor Consent Form before entering the Pits!

Pit Gates open at 1:00

Practice starts at 3:00

July 17th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

FLorida Pro Truck Challenge Series Pro Trucks 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crocektt’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps