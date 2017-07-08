Overton Charges to Lucas Oil Win at Cherokee Speedway

GAFFNEY, SC (July 7, 2017) – Brandon Overton came from the seventh starting spot to pass race leader Jonathan Davenport on lap 41 and then went on to win his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature event of the season on Friday night at Cherokee Speedway.

Overton’s Chip Stone and Randy Weaver-owned, Longhorn Chassis rallied in the last 15 laps of the race to get the win. Overton overcame a side-by-side duel with Scott Bloomquist and then he passed four cars in front of him on his way to victory lane.

Josh Richards; in his first-ever appearance at Cherokee Speedway; came home in second in the Best Performance Motorsports, Durham-powered Rocket Chassis. With his runner-up finish, Richards maintains the championship points lead over Scott Bloomquist and Tim McCreadie heading into the series’ next race on Saturday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee.

Jimmy Owens was third in the Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket. Bloomquist; who ran as high as second; crossed the line in fourth, with Ross Bailes completing the top five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, Overton was grateful for the chance to drive for the Stone/Weaver Team. “Chip Stone was coming down tonight, but he had a flat tire and Randy [Weaver] stayed at home tonight. So, it was ironic we got to victory lane and our left rear tire was flat. Man, that was an exciting race. We went with a harder compound on the right rear than most. A lot of them went softer and for those that did it kind of brought them back to me in the last ten laps or so,” said the 26-year-old in Victory Lane.

Overton’s SWR Racing entry is sponsored by A.F. Stone Professional Medical Services, Crossfit by Overton, Henderson Motorsports, Mission Transport, Outlaw Racing Southeast, VP Fuels, and Ted Brown’s Quality Paint and Body Shop.

Davenport led the first 40 laps of the race before being overtaken by Overton. Davenport’s night then ended a few laps later up against the turn one wall. Richards then picked up the challenge for the lead, but fell just short of his sixth series win of the season.

“We had a really good car,” said Richards. “For this being our first-time here that’s pretty good. Just seeing this place on video doesn’t do it justice. It is a lot bigger than you think. You must learn where to let off the accelerator and get back on the gas here. It took us a while, but I think we adapted well. It was a good points night. Congratulations to Brandon on the win.”

Owens was glad to be in the hunt for the win in the final ten laps. “Our car was good all night, we tried our best to hang in there, those two in front of me were just a little bit better than us. The track was in really good shape, we have run here enough, but Overton picked the right tire obviously and that’s why he won the race.”

Completing the top ten were Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr., Steve Francis, Michael Brown, and Tim McCreadie.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, July 7th, 2017

19th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Scott Bloomquist / 15.328 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Brandon Overton / 15.408 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, Tim McCreadie, Gregg Satterlee, Johnny Pursley, Doug Sanders

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chris Ferguson, Ross Bailes, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Tyler Millwood, Hudson O’Neal, Anthony Sanders

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Michael Brown, Brent Dixon, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Franklin, Josh Langley

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Boom Briggs, Donald Bradsher, GR Smith, Casey Roberts, Kyle Pierce, Ryan Crane

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Casey Roberts, Tyler Millwood, Dennis Franklin, Gregg Satterlee, Johnny Pursley, Josh Langley, Ryan Crane, Anthony Sanders, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Pierce, Doug Sanders-DNS

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 6 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $10,000 2 5 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300 3 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 4 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $3,850 5 7 87 Ross Bailes Clover, SC $2,250 6 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,600 7 11 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,300 8 13 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,000 9 10 24d Michael Brown Pageland, SC $1,200 10 17 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,800 11 14 1d Brent Dixon Elberton, GA $1,075 12 15 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,750 13 22 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,825 14 8 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,700 15 16 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC $950 16 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,625 17 12 93 Donald Bradsher Burlington, NC $900 18 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $975 19 3 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $850 20 20 31T Tyler Millwood Kingston, GA $825 21 24 09 Johnny Pursley Clover, SC $800 22 18 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,500 23 19 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa, GA $800 24 21 2F Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 29

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 40); Brandon Overton (Laps 41 – 50)

Cautions: Darrell Lanigan (Lap 3); Chris Ferguson (Lap 19); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 46)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Johnny Pursley

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Overton

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Gregg Satterlee (Started: 22nd; Finished: 13th; Advanced 9 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Scott Bloomquist

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Josh Richards)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #3 – 16.4806 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist

Time of Race: 25 minutes 25 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings: