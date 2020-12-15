Outlaw Modifieds of Florida presents The Merel Caswell Memorial 12/19/2020 at The 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events



This Saturday The Outlaw Modifieds of Florida will be running The Merel Caswell Memorial at 4-17 Southern Speedway. This is going to be one of the biggest paying races for the outlaw modifieds. If 10 cars start the feature the race will pay $500 to win.

1 $500

2 $400

3 $300

4 $250

5 $200

6-10 $165





Merel Caswell owned and operated Sweets Parts of Florida, repairing and selling Sweet MFG parts. Merel was a great sponsor of the Outlaw Modifieds of Florida, He loved Racing and Fishing.



Sponsors for the race include:



Shaffer Irrigation

King Excavation INC.

S and K Trailer services

RV Doctor

Tri-State Well Drilling

DeSoto Signs

Water Technologies

Darrell’s Wrecker Service





Do not miss this great Race