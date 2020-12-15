Outlaw Modifieds of Florida presents The Merel Caswell Memorial 12/19/2020 at The 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events
This Saturday The Outlaw Modifieds of Florida will be running The Merel Caswell Memorial at 4-17 Southern Speedway. This is going to be one of the biggest paying races for the outlaw modifieds. If 10 cars start the feature the race will pay $500 to win.
Merel Caswell owned and operated Sweets Parts of Florida, repairing and selling Sweet MFG parts. Merel was a great sponsor of the Outlaw Modifieds of Florida, He loved Racing and Fishing.
Sponsors for the race include:
Shaffer Irrigation
King Excavation INC.
S and K Trailer services
RV Doctor
Tri-State Well Drilling
DeSoto Signs
Water Technologies
Darrell’s Wrecker Service
Do not miss this great Race