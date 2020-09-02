Larry Pummell Memorial Race sponsored by Tri State Well Drilling

 

On September 12th 2020 the Outlaw Modified’s  of  Florida be at 4-17 Southern Speedway and events for the Larry Pummell Memorial sponsored by Tri state well drilling.  Tri State well Drilling is a Florida company founded by Larry Pummell and now ran by his Son and grandson who just happen to be racers.   To anyone that did not know Larry he was a great business and family man who loved racing and his family.   Come out to 4-17 Southern Speedway on September12th to honor a great man and see some great racing action.   Look for a surprise driver in the #10 Tri State Well Drilling outlaw modified.  Below are some Pictures of Larry Pummel and Family racing together over the years.

 

I only knew him for a short time but was a great guy and family man who loved his family with all his heart.  Come celebrate his great night wit us as we honor a great man.

 