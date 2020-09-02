Larry Pummell Memorial Race sponsored by Tri State Well Drilling

On September 12th 2020 the Outlaw Modified’s of Florida be at 4-17 Southern Speedway and events for the Larry Pummell Memorial sponsored by Tri state well drilling. Tri State well Drilling is a Florida company founded by Larry Pummell and now ran by his Son and grandson who just happen to be racers. To anyone that did not know Larry he was a great business and family man who loved racing and his family. Come out to 4-17 Southern Speedway on September12th to honor a great man and see some great racing action. Look for a surprise driver in the #10 Tri State Well Drilling outlaw modified. Below are some Pictures of Larry Pummel and Family racing together over the years.

I only knew him for a short time but was a great guy and family man who loved his family with all his heart. Come celebrate his great night wit us as we honor a great man.