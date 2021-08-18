North Florida Speedway has Heavy Hearts with loss of Team Member Lee Gammel

HEAVY HEARTS FOR ANOTHER LOSS OF A TEAM NFS FAMILY MEMBER LEE GAMMEL

Lake City, Florida

August 18, 2021

[ Dirt Track Guy ]

We are deeply sad and emotional to inform everyone of the passing of former North Florida Speedway photographer Erwin “Lee” Gammel.

Lee was a true team member for years at NFS and known for his blue golf cart with the sprint car wing on top.

Lee has been fighting complications from Agent Orange the last couple years that led into more issues, and finally gave up his fight this morning.

Lee has taken pictures at almost all the tracks in Florida and was proud to call NFS his home achieving a close relationship with racers and fans.

Special remembrance will be during invocation Friday night September 3rd.

Rest now in peace Lee and we know you will be watching us in a special place.