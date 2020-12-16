



North Florida Speedway Added to Speedweeks 2021 Schedule February 4-6

LAKE CITY, FL (December 16, 2020)—Promoter Brad McCown of Atomic and Skyline Speedways in Ohio is pleased to announce the addition of Inaugural 2021 “Florida Frostbuster” weekend set for Thursday February 4, Friday February 5 and Saturday February 6 at North Florida Speedway in Lake City, Fla. The North pairs up with the South as Candice Kealy of “Dirt’s 4 Racing Promotions” and McCown have teamed up for this special weekend.

On Thursday February 4, there will be an open practice, Friday February 5 the event will pay $8,000-to-win for Super Late Models and Saturday February 6 the finale will pay $8,000-to-win for Super Late Models. The Iron-Man Late Model Series will sanction these two events as non-points races and run under Iron-Man technical rules and procedures. The track prep crew will be done by some of the best in the country, as McCown and crew will be bringing their own staff to work with the North Florida crew for the best racing surface possible. Broadcast details will be released soon.

For the open practice on Thursday February 4, the practice will go from 6:00 until 9:00 pm while the Grit 602 Center Mods will race for $800-to-win. Practice is $30.00 per person in the pits. The grandstands will be $10.00 on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday the pits will open at 2:00 pm, drivers meeting slated for 6:00 pm with Hot Laps to follow around 6:30 pm. Adult general admission is $25.00 per person while adult pit passes are $40.00 per person. The Grit 602 Center Mods will race for $1,000-to-win on Friday and $1,200-to-win on Saturday.

The Iron-Man Late Model Series will be in charge of the Late Model portion of the program each night. The tire rule will be as follows: Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40. Competitors must use the same set of (4) tires for Qualifying, Heat Races and Conseys. For the Feature race, competitors may use (2) new tires. Series entry fee will be $100 per night. A complete show of Qualifying, VP Makin’ Power Heat Races, Consolation Races and the 30-lap feature each night will be on the racing card.

For more information on the “Florida Frostbuster” please contact Brad McCown at (740) 703-9749 or Candice Kealy at (386) 523-6335. For more information on the Iron-Man Late Model Series, please contact Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981.

North Florida Speedway is located at 287 SE Race Track Lane in Lake City, FL 32025.

Purse for Friday February 5 & 6 (30 laps) 1) $8,000, 2) $4,000, 3) $2,000, 4) $1,500, 5) $1,000, 6) $800, 7) $700, ? $600, 9) $550, 10) $525, 11) $500, 12) $500, 13) $500, 14) $500, 15) $500, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500.