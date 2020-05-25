



New Smyrna Speedway



The 2020 regular season finally gets underway on Saturday May 30th with the Pro Late Model 50. The LKQ Super Stocks, E-Mods, Mod Minis, Bomber A, Bomber B and Ground Pounders will will also be on the schedule. It will be a full card of racing as the season long battle for the track championship begins for everyone (Except Bomber A and B). Will be operating under a capacity limit to ensure safe social distancing practices and safety for all involved. Things may be a little different when you arrive but we want to make sure everyone can come out and enjoy some great racing action. Spectator gates open at 6PM and general admission is just $15, kids 11 and under are free! More details and an event schedule will be posted next week.

**We strongly encourage everyone to practice proper social distancing procedures while on premises and be respectful of those around you. Face coverings are recommended but not required. Thank you for your cooperation** See Less