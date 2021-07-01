New Smyrna Speedway postpones The Clyde Hart Memorial

Attention Racers and Race Fans: With over 70% chance of rain both Friday and Saturday we have decided to postpone (not cancel) the Clyde Hart Memorial this weekend. With the amount of time and effort that goes into a race weekend like this for all involved, we decided to make the call early to save drivers & fans from traveling for a potential washout. The Clyde Hart Memorial will now be running October 9th in combination with the Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Foundation weekend. That night there will be TWO $5,000 to win races; the Clyde Hart Memorial Super Late Model 50 and the Hart to Heart Pro Late Model 50! This format will add value for both racers and fans alike! The LKQ Super stock 50, Bomber A 40 and Ground Pounders will also run that night as well. Full details will be released in the coming weeks, but we wanted to give everyone plenty of time to plan for the new dates. We were all looking forward to a great night of racing to kick off the 4th of July Weekend and we apologize for any inconvenience. We hope everyone enjoys their holiday weekend and we will see you back at the track on July 10th